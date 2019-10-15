How Avcioglu’s sauna visit earned Toksport crucial ERC points

Orhan Avcioglu’s perseverance on the Cyprus Rally could go a long way towards helping Toksport WRT win the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams.

The Turkish driver’s third place in ERC3 combined with Chris Ingram’s second position overall helped earn Toksport WRT an event-best 40 points to trim the Saintéloc Junior Team’s margin to two points with just next month’s Rally Hungary remaining.



“We came here for a podium and I’m really glad to get it,” said Avcioglu. “We had some difficulties on the first day but we did what we could, I tried to survive and it was a good strategy. I was really glad to be at the finish of such a long and really, really demanding rally. Outside the car was hot but inside it was like a sauna.”



Rally Hungary takes place from 8-10 November on all-asphalt stages in the north east of the country.

