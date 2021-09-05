Alberto Battistolli is learning from one of the best in the FIA European Rally Championship.

The inexperienced Italian has recruited Giandomenico Basso, double ERC champion and winner of July’s Rally di Roma Capitale, to help his ongoing progression by working as a driver coach.



After finishing P13 on Barum Czech Rally Zlín last month, Battistolli explained Basso’s role and the benefits he brings.



“I am a slow learner and Giandomenico is trying to get the process done faster,” Battistolli said. “Obviously he has a lot of suggestion, a lot of everything because he is one of the best driver that we have so I am vey happy and honoured to have him at my side. It is difficult to get everything in practice but he is a legend.”

