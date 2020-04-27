How Breen is keeping busy during lockdown ahead of ERC season

-

A temporary gym and a simulator are keeping Craig Breen busy during lockdown, the Team MRF Tyres driver has revealed.

With the coronavirus pandemic delaying the start of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, Irishman Breen has been following official government advice and staying safe at home.



“Digital-motorsports.com in Ireland have given me some [simulator] kit to keep fresh while I’ve got nothing else to do and it’s pretty incredible what simulators can do now,” said Breen, a winner of five ERC events in the past. “Sure, it’s a bit of fun but I’m entering some online championships. After all, I can’t spend all day in my temporary gym at home.”

