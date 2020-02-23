More drivers will be able to score points on each round of the FIA European Rally Championship from this season with the top 15 classified finishers – rather than the previous 10 – taking home points.

As a result, bonus points will be handed out to the top five finishers at the end of each leg rather than to the top seven, as was the case in 2019.



This change has been made to cap the amount of points scored on each event in the interests of helping to maintain a highly competitive championship until the end of the season.



New round-by-round scoring system

On all rounds of the ERC from this season, points will be allocated to the top 15 classified finishers as follows:



First position = 30 points

Second position = 24

Third position = 21

Fourth position = 19

Fifth position = 17

Sixth position = 15

Seventh position = 13

Eighth position = 11

Ninth position = 9

Tenth position = 7

Eleventh position = 5

Twelfth position = 4

Thirteenth position = 3

Fourteenth position = 2

Fifteenth position = 1



New bonus points structure

Bonus points, which are rewarded in part to encourage drivers who fail to finish a leg to restart on the subsequent leg, will be allocated to the top five finishers at the end of each leg as follows:



First position = 5 points

Second position = 4

Third position = 3

Fourth position = 2

Fifth position = 1

The post How ERC drivers will score in 2020 appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.