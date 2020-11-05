After a technical issue forced him out of the ERC1 Junior victory fight on Rally Fafe Montelongo last month, the Rallye Team Spain driver is playing catch up in the standings ahead of Rally Hungary.



“A new race and new challenge for us this weekend,” said Llarena, the 2019 ERC3 Junior champion. “Sara and me made a national event in the north of Spain two weeks ago, the level of the competition was quite high and we could test there new solutions and technical aspects. At the same time, we got a good rhythm on very slippery Tarmac roads, so I expect to have a proper speed in Rally Hungary to be battling again for the top positions of the ERC1 Junior category.



“I’m sure the weather and the conditions of the stages are going to be quite challenging and demanding, but we need to push as much as we could and score a good result.”