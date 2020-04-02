How ERC’s Griebel plans to learn from “one of the fastest on this planet”

Marijan Griebel has revealed how he plans to make the most of team-mate Alexey Lukyanuk’s pace and experience during the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship.

German Griebel, a double ERC Junior champion, and Russian Lukyanuk, the 2018 ERC title winner, are linking up to form a formidable two-car entry under the Saintéloc Juior Team banner in Citroën C3 R5s.



But while Lukyanuk is embarking on his second season driving one of the French machines, it will be Griebel’s first with C3 power.



“I’m sure, if you just assess [his] raw speed, Alexey is one of the fastest drivers on this planet,” said Griebel. “I guess especially on fast gravel roads I could learn a lot from him. I can watch some data of his driving and ask him some advice. Maybe I have to take place on the co-driver’s seat on one of the test sessions, but I’m not really sure if I’m that brave!”



Lukyanuk has already spoken of his plans to help Griebel adapt to the Citroën. “Marijan is consistent and experienced, an open guy and a nice guy I have known for many years,” said the Russian. “We can have a really strong year as team-mates and I am ready to share all my experience of the car to help him get to the speed he wants.”

