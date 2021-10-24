Tibor Érdi Jr was one of the favourites to win the FIA ERC2 category on Rally Hungary – but his challenge for home glory ended at midday service yesterday.

The three-time ERC2 champion reached the service halt in Nyíregyháza second in class behind Joan Vinyes, but admitted that he feared his rally would end there and then.



“The stages were perfect, the Suzuki is faster but we have now a gearbox issue and I don’t know if we can go another loop,” Érdi Jr said. “Things happen but this is the first time we have a problem with the gearbox and there is no time to change.”



Érdi Jr was bidding to end his 2021 campaign with a hat-trick of category wins after topping the ERC2 on Barum Czech Rally Zlín in August, his last appearance in the series.

