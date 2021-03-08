Podium-scoring FIA European Rally Championship drivers Erik Cais and Efrén Llarena are two of the best young talents in international rallying and both rely on the expertise of leading female co-drivers.

Jindřiška Žáková and Sara Fernández play a key role in the ongoing progression of Cais (Žáková) and Llarena (Fernández) respectively.



Žáková co-drove fellow Czech Cais to runner-up in the ERC3 category in 2019 – his first season of international competition following his switch from downhill mountain bike racing – before overseeing his progression to Rally2 level in ERC1 Junior last season, when Cais finished in the top five in class three times from five starts.



Spaniard Fernández, meanwhile, guided compatriot Llarena to an ERC3/ERC3 Junior title double in 2019 and was on duty to co-drive him in ERC1 Junior in 2020, when they also took an overall ERC podium on Rally Hungary.

