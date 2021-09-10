Whoever claims victory on the EKO Acropolis Rally of Gods on Sunday will follow ERC star Bruno Magalhães on the coveted list of winners.

Magalhães finished first on the 2018 Acropolis, the last time the event ran prior to its return this year.



And it’s a memory that will never fade for the 2017 FIA European Rally Championship runner-up, nor will his struggle to eat breakfast on the final day of the event, as he told British weekly newspaper Motorsport News.



“It’s crazy when I see my name as the last winner but a big honour also,” said the Portuguese, who won at the wheel of a Skoda Fabia R5. “In terms of historical and mythical importance it was the best victory of my life. Okay, winning the Azores in 2010 against [Kris] Meeke, [Jan] Kopecký, [Andreas] Mikkelsen was much better, but it was in my country so a little bit different and Acropolis is a prestigious rally, much more than Azores.”



Magalhães reckons his sound tyre strategy played a big part in his victory.



“The rally was very difficult since the beginning but we were fast since the beginning,” the 41-year-old remembers. “We made an amazing tyre management on the first day by using the completely hard compound MICHELIN. It was not the performance tyre but the tyre to keep safe because, after the first loop, I saw all the punctures and how were my tyres. I remember I call my team before the service and I say, ‘please prepare the hard compound’. They said, ‘are you sure about that because it’s not so competitive’. But I said, ‘yes, it’s all about surviving’, and it was the perfect strategy.”



Magalhães’ strategy had got him to the finish of the first day more than one minute in the lead, which made for a tense final leg.



“It was the worst day of my career,” he recalls. “I was so completely nervous because my advantage was so big and it was difficult to eat my breakfast. I felt the pressure because I knew I could win the Acropolis Rally and I really wanted and needed to win. My sponsor was Seajets from Greece and I knew if I won the rally they would help me for the next rallies so I had all the pressure on my shoulders.



“I would love to be taking part this year but, unfortunately, I don’t have the budget for that. But the memories I have are amazing.”

