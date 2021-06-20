With one stage of the opening round of the FIA European Rally Championship remaining, this is how it stands on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.

OVERALL:After 13 stages Alexey Lukyanuk and Alexey Arnautov lead Andreas Mikkelsen and Ola Fløene by 17.4s. Miko Marczyk and Szymon Gospodarczyk are the top Polish crew in third place. Efrén Llarena is 3.4s behind Norbert Herczig in the battle for sixth. Erik Cais has closed to within 9.7s of eighth-placed Yoann Bonato, who reported a major engine issue at the completion of SS13.



ERC2:Newcomers Javier Pardo and Adrián Pérez are on course to win ERC2 ahead of Dmitry Feofanov and Normunds Kokins. However, Victor Cartier/Fabien Craen are only 13.1s behind their Latvian rivals so remain in contention for the runner-up spot they held until slipping back this morning.



ERC3:Sami Pajari/Enni Mälkönen head ERC3 on their first appearance at European level with fellow rookies Mathieu Franceschi/Lucie Baud in second. Pep Bassas/Axel Coronado are third.



ERC JUNIOR:Now for Rally3 cars on Pirelli tyres, victory in ERC Junior is in the hands of long-term leaders Jon Armstrong/Phil Hall in a Ford Fiesta Rally built by M-Sport Poland in Kraków (pictured).



ERC3 JUNIOR:Pajari is set to achieve an ERC3/ERC3 Junior double triumph. Norbert and Francesca Maior are second in ERC3 Junior ahead of Nick Loof and co-driver Hugo Magalhães, who turns 37 today.



ABARTH RALLY CUP:Dariusz Poloński/Łukasz Sitek are heading to victory in their Rallytechnology-run Abarth 124 rally.



CLIO TROPHY BY TOKSPORT WRT:Argentine aces Paulo Soria and Marcelo Der Ohannesian lead the new arrive-and-drive category for MICHELIN-equipped Renault Clio Rally5s. Ghjuvanni Rossi/Baptiste Volpei are in second place.



The event-deciding SS14, Rally Poland 100th Anniversary, is 1.96 kilometres long and will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube and on Motowizja in Poland from 18h00 local time.

