Martin Koči answered a late call to replace Roman Odložilík on Barum Czech Rally Zlín – and explained why watching Czech movies as a child helped his cause.

With rules only allowing one element of an approved entry to be changed, Slovak Koči had to work with Czech co-driver Martin Tureček for the first time, while also adapting to Odložilík’s TRT Technology Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo on the FIA European Rally Championship.



“It’s amazing and I’m super-happy to have had this chance,” Koči said. “But at the same time I would have preferred to have more time to get ready, some testing, watch the onboards to get familiar with the car. I don’t want to say it’s too difficult but it’s super-different. Mentally I was in a 2WD and after one year to jump into the 4WD is not easy to catch the guys. But, anyway, it’s amazing to be here.”



Koči said he was “shocked” when the offer came through but had planned to visit the 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín as a spectator.



“Probably I would have been following this event, I’m not just a driver but also a rally fan,” Koči said. “We had to talk it through to see if it was even possible but it was amazing and the language was not a problem because it’s 90 per cent the same and when we were kids we were watching movies in Czech.”



After a “steady and clever drive”, Koči finished P10 overall. “I would love this chance again,” he said afterwards.

