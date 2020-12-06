Although there was no second ERC win for the 25-year-old after he crashed out on leg one, his return on leg two netted a second Spanish title in as many years driving a Citroën C3 R5 for the Sports & You team from Portugal.









“Once again, it’s been a fantastic season for us,” said the Rallye Team Spain driver, a former ERC1 Junior contender. “It wouldn't have been possible had it not been for the incredible efforts of my super team, or for the C3 R5, which proved to be the best car once again. We have enjoyed a lot of happiness and success over the last two years and we hope to keep doing the same thing in 2021. Thank you to everyone for their support.”