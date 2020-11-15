Marczyk, the 2019 Polish champion, was 0.7s faster than Mikkelsen through the Rabócsiring superspecial but lost out to the ex-factory Citroën, Hyundai and Volkswagen driver by 1.0s on SSS Nyíregyháza, which ran through the streets of Rally Hungary’s host city.



Both were driving a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo with Mikkelsen going on to win the event outright and Marczyk coming home P15 overall and seventh in ERC1 Junior following a costly puncture on leg one.



“The [Rally Hungary] stages were very tough and tricky,” said Marczyk. “I was trying to make some progress but in some places I was a little too over so I started to get more calm we are on the finish and it’s good.



“It was not a perfect weekend for us, the puncture was important to the reason why we can’t fight for good places in ERC1 Junior.



“Of course, my experience in the parts where there was gravel was not very big, but when we had a [clean] Tarmac sections we did a good job, especially in the two super stages. I hope I can use the experience for the future.”