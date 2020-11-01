Ahead of next week’s Rally Hungary here’s how the leading drivers stand in the various FIA European Rally Championship categories.

ERC1 (Drivers):1 Lukyanuk 108; 2 Solberg 66; 3 Munster 56; 4 Breen 43; 5 Marczyk 34; etc.



ERC1 (Co-drivers):1 Eremeev 108; 2 Johnston 66; 3 Louka 56; 4 Nagle 43; Gospodarczyk 34; etc.



ERC2 (Drivers):1 Érdi Jr 80; 2 Melegari 80; 3 Feofanov 75 (pictured); 4 Mabellini 64; 5 Gobbin 45; etc.



ERC2 (Co-drivers):1 Bonato 80; 2 Kokins 75; 3 Arena 64; 4 Cervi 45; 5 Kovács and Csökö 40; etc.



ERC3 (Drivers):1 Torn 111; 2 Bassas 84; 3 Molle 40; 4 Rådström 38; 5 Almeida 32; etc.



ERC3 (Co-drivers):1 Pannas 111; 2 Coronado 84; 3 Barral 40; 4 Johansson 38; 5 Magalhães 32; etc.



ERC1 Junior:1 Solberg 96; 2 Munster 89; 3 Marczyk 65; 4 Cais 55; 5 Dinkel 50; etc.



ERC3 Junior:1 Torn 111; 2 Bassas 84; 3 Rådström 45; 4 Almeida 41; 5 Cuesta 32; etc.



ERC Teams:1 Saintéloc Junior Team 159; 2 Rallye Team Spain 135; 3 Estonian Autosport Junior Team 112; 4 Team MRF Tyres 97; 5 DriftCompany Rally Team 64; etc.



Abarth Rally Cup:1 Mabellini 60; 2 Gobbini 48; 3 Rada 30; etc.



