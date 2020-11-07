On TV and online:On Saturday November 7,SS5will be live onFacebookandYouTubefrom 12h02 followed bySS7at 15h18.



On Sunday November 8,SS10 (08h33) andSS16(14h44) will also be shown as they happen onFacebookandYouTube. Coverage includes footage from the ERC’s camera in the sky and from the stage finish lines where reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes will get instant reaction from the leading drivers.



Daily highlights will be shown on Eurosport and Eurosport Player at 23h00 CET on Saturday and Sunday, while a number of videos will be published onFIAERC.comandYouTubebefore, during and after the rally.



TheERC All Accessmagazine show will be broadcast on Eurosport on November 10, while the extendedRally Reviewprogramme is distributed to global broadcasters.



Videos, news update and live timing:Available atFIAERC.com



ERC Radio:Live from the end of stages. Available atFIAERC.comor download the official ERC App.



Social media:Follow the ERC onFacebook,Instagram,Twitter.