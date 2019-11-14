How unlucky Tejpar lost out on ERC Ladies’ Trophy glory

Nabila Tejpar has spoken about the stage 10 accident that ended her bid to win the ERC Ladies’ Trophy at her first attempt on Rally Hungary last weekend.

Tejpar was on course to beat rival Ekaterina Stratieva to first place on the FIA European Rally Championship season finale when she crashed out in treacherous conditions on the final morning of the event, striking a tree and rolling her Peugeot 208 R2.



“I just can’t believe it, I was so close,” said the Briton. “I’ve never seen road conditions like this on a rally before and I thought I’d got the measure of them. That stage in particular had claimed so many people but the whole rally was plagued by retirements due to the conditions. Sadly, that one just caught me out and I was a passenger, there was nothing I could do.”



Tejpar’s misfortune let in Stratieva for a third ERC Ladies’ Trophy title.

