How will von Thurn und Taxis fare on ERC Poland’s first leg?

Albert von Thurn und Taxis will lead the FIA European Rally Championship ranks into action on PZM 76th Rally Poland today as first car on the road, giving him one of the toughest jobs this weekend in his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.

The Baumschlager Rallye & Racing driver was P15 on Friday’s Qualifying Stage, which meant he was last to select his road order position and had only one choice: first on the road.



“We hadn't exactly figured out to what time we had to drive and we had exactly figured out what time I shouldn't drive to. I drove exactly to the time that I was not supposed to do!” explained von Thurn und Taxis of his qualifying run.



As first car on the road, von Thurn und Taxis faces a day of sweeping loose gravel away from the stages. However, the effect should be lessened on the afternoon loop of stages that are re-run from the same morning, along with the characteristics of Poland’s roads potentially helping.



“I guess it's not as bad as in Liepāja, where you have the really rolled balls of gravel on the top of the surface, because it is a bit sandier [here],” he said.



“But you just don't have the same grip, especially in braking and in the faster corners where you want to throw the car in a little bit and lean on the sidewalls [of the tyres].”



Von Thurn und Taxis leads the field into stage two, Paprotki, from 08h30 local time.

