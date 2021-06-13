Yoann Bonato starts his 2021 FIA European Rally Championship on top form following his victory on Rallye Vosges – Grand-Est, round two of the French championship yesterday (Saturday).

Although the all-Tarmac format will provide limited preparation in terms of driving and set-up, the victory nevertheless serves as a welcome boost for the Michelin-equipped, CHL Sport Auto-run Citroën driver and co-driver Benjamin Boulloud.



Simone Tempestini was also victorious ahead of ORLEN 77th Rally Poland opening the 2021 ERC calendar from June 18-20. On the Romanian championship-counting, Catena Raliul Argeșului, Tempestini and co-driver Sergiu Itu were clear winners.



Photo:Facebook.com/YoannBonatoOfficiel / MAP / Bastien Roux

ERC So good Solans sets sights on ERC glory YESTERDAY AT 07:02

ERC ERC Q&A: Andreas Mikkelsen 11/06/2021 AT 13:06