Huge prize fund up for grabs in ERC Abarth Rally Cup

The Abarth Rally Cup will once again be a key feature of the FIA European Rally Championship in 2020 with a prize fund totalling €210,000 up for grabs.

Featuring four events on asphalt and two on gravel, the 2020 Abarth Rally Cup is exclusively for the Abarth 124 rally on Pirelli tyres.



On each round, the following prize money will be awarded:



First position:€12,000

Second position:€10,000

Third position:€8,000



The winning driver receives an additional€30,000.



All six rounds count, while Abarth Rally Cup competitors will be eligible for the ERC2 production category.

