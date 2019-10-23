Hungarian champion to take on ERC title chasers at home

Recently crowned Hungarian champion Ferenc Vincze will contest his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship next month, coming up against the ERC’s elite.

But Vincze, who will compete in Nyíregyháza alongside co-driver Igor Bacigal in a ŠKODA Fabia R5, isn’t fazed by the prospect of taking on the ERC’s top three, Chris Ingram, Łukasz Habaj and defending champion Alexey Lukyanuk.



“I talked to my colleagues and many of them thought we do not have any chance against the top drivers,” said Vincze. “But I believe that we must try to fight. I have never been at such a race, although I have never raced without any pressure like now either. I would like to go fast and take some more risk that I took during the season. I trust in my good performance and that we can get to the top of the field.”



Rally Hungary takes place from 8-10 November and counts as the deciding round of the eight-event ERC season.



Photo:Korda Racing

