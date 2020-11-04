Solberg has joined the Hungarian Eurosol team for the occasion for what will be the fourth sealed-surface event of his hugely promising career behind the wheel following appearances on Rallye Monte-Carlo, Rally di Roma Capitale and Rally Fafe Montelongo this season.



“It is really nice to be bringing the Škoda to Hungary. And really nice to have the chance to drive it on asphalt for the first time,” the 19-year-old said. “I still have a lot to learn about this surface and I’m looking forward to some more lessons on the stages in Hungary. That’s the priority for me, really: it’s the experience.



“I had a small issue on the last ERC round in Portugal, but I’m still second in the [overall] championship. Of course, it would be nice to push to try for the title – but, like I said, the focus is on learning more for driving on Tarmac.



“This is my first time to this rally so I have been spending a lot of time searching the internet to find onboard footage from the stages. I found some and it really looks interesting; some of the roads are fantastic. But they also look quite challenging. I’m sure there’s going to be some muddy sections and, from what I saw in previous years, some logs sitting at the side of the road.



“I think this is going to be a rally where we have to be smart, to look after the tyres and try to be clever – maybe the fastest guy isn’t necessarily going to be the winner. But, we have to push and keep pushing to make the experience. And don’t forget, anything can happen. Nothing is over until the finish, but I have a lot of confidence in Eurosol and, of course, in Škoda Motorsport.”