ERC rising talent Erik Cais made a big impact on his step up to the FIA World Rally Championship’s WRC2 category with a podium finish on RallyRACC Catalunya – Costa Daurada earlier today.

Cais and co-driver Jindřiška Žáková placed third in the WRC’s top support category as Andreas Mikkelsen secured the class title, despite not including the all-asphalt round on his schedule.



In the WRC3 division, former ERC1 Junior Emil Lindholm beat three-time European champion Kajetan Kajetanowicz to the WRC3 win, while Sami Pajari – a pacesetter in the FIA ERC3 and ERC3 Junior this season, secured the Junior world crown.



Cais, Mikkelsen and Pajari are among those now beginning their preparations for Rally Hungary from October 22-24 when Mikkelsen can win the FIA European Rally Championship.

