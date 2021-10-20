Rally Hungary ran as the Nyíregyháza Rally in 2018 when András Hadik took victory on what served as the country’s FIA European Rally Championship candidate event.

Now firmly established as a round of the ERC, the rally doubles as the deciding round of the Hungarian championship with Hadik holding a nine-point advantage over Miklós Csomós in his bid to defend his crown alongside co-driver Krisztián Kertész.



“The truth is that we could have led by more than nine points, but we had a big crash in Veszprém, after which, to my biggest surprise, we recovered relatively quickly,” said Hadik, who competes in a Ford Fiesta Rally2. “I had some questions about what was going to happen but, luckily, we could get over it and we were fast in the following race at Vértes.



“I don't know what's going to happen in Nyíregyháza, it could go either way. If we and Mixi [Csomós] perform really badly, even Mads Østberg could be the champion. And if Mixi finishes first and we are second, we need to win at least one power stage or one day to win the title. But you know me, we'll definitely try to be faster than him.”



Asked about the pressure he’ll face to defend his Hungarian title, Hadik added: “I have no problem with it. I always focus on the task ahead and try to race with the fewest possible mistakes. Nevertheless, I think it will be a very difficult race, not only because it's much longer than the average Hungarian championship race, but also because the stages are much more varied and difficult.”

