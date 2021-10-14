Simone Scattolin switched from co-driving Alberto Battistolli to a second consecutive points finish in the FIA European Rally Championship to helping to oversee Giandomenico Basso’s capture of a fourth Italian title on Rally Due Valli last weekend.

When he’s not co-driving in the ERC, Scattolin works as part of the management team of Delta Rally, which ran the Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo Basso and his co-driver Lorenzo Granai used to become Italian champions.



“It’s new for 2021 that I am helping the team,” Scattolin said. “It’s not a big work but a collaboration and I am really happy for Giando and Lorenzo. I am only one per cent of this result but I simply tried to do my best.”



Scattolin will return to ERC co-driving duty when he partners emerging Italian talent Battistolli on Rally Hungary from October 22-24.



Two-time European champion Basso, meanwhile, won the ERC-counting Rally di Roma Capitale in July with the points scored on that event helping his Italian title push.



Photo:ACI Sport



With thanks to Gianluca Nataloni

