Andrea Mabellini got the chance to try out a Renault Clio Rally4 in his native Italy last week – two weeks before he starts an event that could determine whether he drives one in the 2022 FIA European Rally Championship.

Mabellini heads the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT ahead of the Rally Hungary finale from October 22-24 and is strongly placed to win a prize drive in a Clio Rally 4 on three rounds of next season’s ERC.



Following his class victory on Rally Due Valli alongside co-driver Virginia Lenzi, which marked their debut in the Clio Rally4, Mabellini said: “I’m really happy about our rally. We did some changes to the springs of the car and it worked even better. I would like to thank Virginia and also the team and Renault Sport and MICHELIN for the tyres.”



Mabellini will switch back to a Clio Rally5 for Rally Hungary and can’t wait for the event to get underway.



“We are ready for the last race of the season in the ERC,” said Mabellini. “We have to do a third place to keep the championship but it’s not easy in Hungary but we hope for a big result and to fight with the other guys.”



With thanks to Gianluca Nataloni

