Nikolay Gryazin will make his Rally Hungary debut with a special livery dedicated to the people that have helped him the most during the 2021 season.

Russian Gryazin is contesting the penultimate round of the FIA European Rally Championship this week for top Latvian team Sports Racing Technologies.



For the Nyíregyháza event, Gryazin’s Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 will carry the faces of the following:



Konstantin Aleksandrov (Co-driver)

Valdis Anmanis (Mechanic)

Ivan Beresnev (Mechanic)

Julia and Stanislav Gryazin (Parents)

Vasily Gryazin (Brother)

Janis Grinbergs (Mechanic)

Andris Malnieks (Gravel crew)

Zelindo Melegari (main sponsor)

Diana Nagle (Coordinator)

Florel Virag Pergel (Manager)

Arturs Priednieks (Team Manager)

Arnis Senins (Mechanic)

Janis Urcs (Engineer)

Igors Vevers (Mechanic)



The former ERC1 Junior champion has contested selected rounds of the European championship this season alongside his WRC2 campaign. He won Rally Liepāja in July, his third victory on Latvia’s ERC counter.

