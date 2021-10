Rally Hungary, round seven of the FIA European Rally Championship, is set for a packed weekend of live coverage co-hosted by Julian Porter and Chris Rawes. Here’s a refresher of what and when.

16h30 CET, Friday October 22 on Facebook YouTube . In attendance: Group 1: Norbert Herczig, Andreas Mikkelsen, Mads Østberg, Adrienn Vogel Group 2: Nikolai Gryazin, Andrea Mabellini, Dariusz Poloński16h45 CET, Friday October 22 on Facebook Mád-Disznókő 1 (10.19kms) from 11h09 CET, Saturday October 23 on Facebook Füzér-Abaújvár 2 (23.50kms) from 14h55 CET, Saturday October 23 on Facebook Erdőbénye 2 (13.50kms) from 13h30 CET, Sunday October 24 on Facebook Erdőbénye 3 (13.50kms) from 16h21 CET, Sunday October 24 on Facebook Fóny 3 (10.85kms) stopline from 17h19 CET, Sunday October 24 on Facebook *Live coverage includes spectacular footage from the ERC’s camera in the skyLive from the end of stages. Available at FIAERC.com or download the official ERC AppFollow the ERC on Facebook