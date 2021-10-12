World championship event- and rally-winning drivers are among the highlights of the entry list for Rally Hungary, round seven of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.

Fifty-six drivers will be eligible for ERC points on the Nyíregyháza-based event, which takes place from October 22-24, with 18 of those competing in pacesetting Rally2 cars.



Andreas Mikkelsen heads the entry as the current European championship leader ahead of Miko Marczyk, Efrén Llarena, home hero Norbert Herczig and Erik Cais.



Mads Østberg and Jari Huttunen, winners of the 2020 WRC2 and WRC3 titles, also appear on the entry along with Nikolay Gryazin – a former ERC1 Junior champion – Yoann Bonato, Umberto Scandola and Simone Tempestini.



Javier Pardo leads a nine-strong ERC2 entry, while ERC3 has attracted 21 registrations including title fighters Jean-Baptiste Francheschi and Pep Bassas plus the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT contenders.



ClickHEREto view the entry list. Meanwhile, a breakdown of the entry list will be published soon.

