Nil Solans has been handed a dream chance to continue his FIA European Rally Championship challenge on Rally Hungary after getting a last-minute call to replace Jari Huttunen at Team MRF Tyres.

Spaniard Solans, who led on his ERC debut on Rally Islas Canarias last season, hadn’t included Rally Hungary on his original regional championship schedule for 2021. But following his impressive step up to the World Rally Car category on his home round of the FIA World Rally Championship last weekend, when he placed eighth overall alongside co-driver Marc Martí, Solans is getting set for his debut on the Nyíregyháza-based asphalt event in a Hyundai i20 N Rally2.



His agreement with Team MRF Tyres will also include the season-deciding Rally Islas Canarias next month in what the emerging Indian manufacturer has described as a “strategically important” move as part of its ever-advancing tyre development programme, which also includes a switch to the new-generation i20 N Rally2 from the previous i20 R5.



“After doing Rally Spain with the Hyundai WRC Car, I get this opportunity to join this great project with MRF Tyres and Hyundai,” said Solans, 29. “I didn’t lose any second to join this team. The MRF Tyres factory has produced great results this season and they are always developing which means they are improving on every rally. For me, taking part in this project means taking part of the responsibility to improve and doing the same hard work as everyone on in Team MRF Tyres and playing a part in making MRF the best.”



In order to gather as much data as possible, Team MRF Tyres has utilised the services of Craig Breen, Huttunen and Dani Sordo to drive its Hyundai-powered entry in the ERC, which has netted two podium finishes so far.



Meanwhile, Simone Campedelli and Tania Canton will continue their ERC campaign with Team MRF Tyres in a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.

