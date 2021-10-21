This is the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 Team MRF Tyres will use on the deciding two rounds of this season’s FIA European Rally Championship.

The car replaces the Hyundai i20 R5 Team MRF Tyres has used for its intensive tyre development programme since last season.



According to the Indian manufacturer, the move has “reaffirmed” the “close relationship” between MRF Tyres and Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing.



A statement from the team read: “By taking delivery of the new car, Team MRF Tyres continues its aggressive tyre development strategy that has seen the Indian tyre company take two podiums this year in the FIA ERC with Hyundai. It represents another firm step in the close relationship between MRF Tyres and Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing. It is a relationship that has seen MRF Tyres utilise the top-line driving expertise from Hyundai.”



New signing Nil Solans will have the honour of giving the Team MRF Tyres Hyundai i20 N Rally2 its ERC debut on this week’s Rally Hungary. His fellow Spaniard Marc Martí will co-drive.

ERC Hungary for ERC: Unbeaten Pardo pushing to be perfect again 3 HOURS AGO

ERC Hungary for ERC: Erdi Jr prepares to mark end of dominant era 6 HOURS AGO