Frigyes Turán wants this year’s Rally Hungary to be as demanding as the 2019 edition, which he won in dramatic circumstances.

Turán was almost two minutes behind Alexey Lukyanuk starting the final stage two years ago but moved in front amid challenging weather conditions when the Russian was slowed by puncture.



It was Turán’s first and only FIA European Rally Championship victory to date.



Ahead of this year’s third running of Rally Hungary, Turán said: “I hope it's going to be a tough race. Basically, I like it when it rains a bit, when it's a little muddy... We don't have any extra burden on us, because unfortunately we're not in the fight for the Hungarian championship title, so tactics will have no impact on our weekend. We want to have fun, race through these two days and get out of the car at the end with a big smile on our face.”

