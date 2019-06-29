Huttunen prioritises ERC podium finish over lead chase

Jari Huttunen, a graduate of the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC3 Junior category, has his sights set on securing a podium finish on PZM 76th Rally Poland, rather than chase Alexey Lukyanuk for victory.

Making his second ERC appearance for Hyundai Motorsport N, Huttunen briefly led on Friday after the opening superspecial, but couldn't quite keep pace with reigning ERC champion Lukyanuk on Saturday.



"It’s very difficult for me, maybe I had the wrong tyre choice or something. It’s going well but we are losing too much,” he said.



Huttunen adjusted the dampers on his Hyundai i20 R5 at service, with an eye on keeping ERC1 Junior leader Filip Mareš (ACCR Czech Rally Team) behind him.



But while he’s keen to keep his second place, he’s not willing to risk his potential second place finish for a shot at victory.



“To be honest I didn’t push harder than this, it’s enough for me. It’s more important to have a clean rally,” he said.



Huttunen is 9.4s ahead of Mareš after stage seven, with two stages remaining on Saturday and a further six stages on to come on Sunday.

