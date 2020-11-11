Co-driven by Louis Louka, the 21-year-old made it two FIA ERC1 Junior wins in as many events on Rally Hungary while also netting his best outright finish so far with second overall behind winner Andreas Mikkelsen.



“I’m really happy with our weekend, it was a really, really tricky rally,” said the Luxembourg driver. “On the first day we pushed and showed some great pace. On the second day we had to manage the gap we had. In the morning we started a bit too cautiously, I did not want to take any risk and we managed it a bit better in the second loop when we showed we were capable of driving fast without making any mistakes.”



Of his impressive transition from Rally4 to Rally2 level, Munster said: “In the previous year we were driving with the Opel ADAM but it’s a full season this year with the R5 and it’s going better and better after each rally. We are really happy with the improvement, with the car and with the confidence we are building with it. The team did a fantastic job and every time it’s a bit easier to get on the pace.”