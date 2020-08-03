Hyundai on a high as ERC customers impress on Italian event

-

Several FIA European Rally Championship drivers were among 16 crews driving Hyundai i20 R5s on Rally di Alba in Italy last weekend.

Fresh from his fourth-place finish on last month’s ERC season-opening Rally di Rally Capitale and switching from Team MRF Tyres to BRC Racing Team for the asphalt event, five-time ERC event winner Craig Breen was on top form, landing five out of nine stage bests to claim victory alongside fellow Irishman Paul Nagle.



In the process, Breen beat a host of rallying talent including 2017 ERC3 Junior runner-up Jari Huttunen, ERC podium finisher and World Rally Championship event winner Dani Sordo and three-time ERC champion Luca Rossetti, who finished fourth behind Huttunen in second and third-placed Sordo.



Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing Junior Drivers Ole-Christian Veiby and Grégoire Munster were eighth and ninth respectively to make it six i20 R5s in the top 10, as Munster built on his strong ERC1 Junior result on Rally di Roma Capitale.

