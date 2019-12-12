Hyundai reveals updated Rally2 challenger for ERC

Hyundai Motorsport has revealed an updated version of its multi-event and title-winning i20 R5, which will be available in time for the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season.

Conforming to the FIA’s Rally2 regulations, the i20 R5 ’20 comes with new dampers in both Tarmac and gravel configuration, as well as a more powerful 1.6-litre turbocharged engine, now putting out a reported 290bhp.



Existing customers will be able to update their cars, while the new parts will be fitted as standard on all newly-built i20 R5s.



Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing Senior Sales Associate Andrew Johns said: “The i20 R5 ‘20 represents the largest single upgrade to the car since it was revealed at the end of 2016. The first tests show a good increase in performance, and the feedback from our drivers on the handling and balance has been very positive. We will continue to finalise the exact specifications of the new parts, but I am already confident that the updates will make the i20 R5 ‘20 a very strong contender for national and international rallying.”



Redesigned door mirrors and a re-profiled roof-scoop offer visual changes, with the later improving airflow to the driver and co-driver. The gearbox and brakes will also benefit from improved cooling ducts.

