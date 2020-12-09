Breen, who drove a Hyundai i20 R5 for Team MRF Tyres in ERC 2020, will share Hyundai Motorsport’s third factory entry in the world championship next season with Spaniard Dani Sordo.



Although Breen’s exact schedule has yet to be confirmed, it is expected he will contest six world championship rallies with Paul Nagle co-driving.



Breen, 30, said: “To have the opportunity to compete on the stages of the World Rally Championship with Hyundai Motorsport has genuinely been a dream come true for me. Although I have joined the team in occasional rallies since 2018, this year we were really able to demonstrate our potential, with second place in Estonia. It gives us something exciting from which we can build. The team has placed its faith in myself and Paul to deliver more of these results in 2021. We’ll give everything we’ve got.”



The ERC from Eurosport Events is the established platform of progression to the world stage for drivers stepping up from national level.