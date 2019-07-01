Hyundai’s Huttunen flies high in ERC

Jari Huttunen made it two podiums from two starts in the FIA European Rally Championship’s top tier with second place on PZM 76th Rally Poland yesterday.

After finishing second to Russian Nikolay Gryazin in Poland last season, the Finn had to give best to Gryazin’s countryman, the defending ERC champion Alexey Lukyanuk, who won 11 stages to the two wins Huttunen registered in his Hyundai i20 R5.



“Lukyanuk was much faster this time,” said Huttunen, a graduate from the ERC3 Junior category and a Hyundai affiliated driver. “Maybe next time I can win but to be honest I'm really happy about the result. I did not make any mistakes and didn't have any big problems, so I need to be happy.”



Asked if more ERC events were in the planning, Huttunen said: “If you are asking, why not?”

