Umberto Scandola, a two-time winner of Rally di Roma Capitale, will lead the FIA European Rally Championship field into battle on Sunday for Hyundai Motorsport N.

Scandola is ninth overall in ERC, having dropped from sixth place on leg one’s final stage on Saturday.



That late fall puts him first on the road, with a local entrant between him and the next ERC entrant to depart on Sunday morning, ERC3 Junior champion Mārtiņš Sesks (LMT Autosporta Akadēmija).



Starting behind the Latvian driver, who is using his second of two prize drives awarded by promoter Eurosport Events for his 2018 success, the rest of the top 10 will begin in reverse order.



Erstwhile leader Andrea Crugnola heads off fourth on the road, all the way down to rally leader and two-time ERC champion Giandomenico Basso.



Two drivers who retired on Saturday are confirmed to miss leg two on Sunday: Nikolay Gryazin (Sports Racing Technologies), who crashed out of the overall lead on stage two and damaged his rollcage, and Sindre Furuseth, who led ERC3 and ERC3 Junior until skidding off the road on the final stage of leg one.



Luca Rossetti, who crashed on stage four, and ERC3 Junior debutant James Williams, who rolled on stage two, are also absent from the restart list.



Sunday's action begins at 08h28 CET with the 7.34 kilometre Affile-Bellegra test, featuring ten stages and finishing in Rome's seaside neighbourhood of Ostia, with the final pair of superspecials followed by the podium ceremony at 20h30 CET.

The post Hyundai’s Roman gladiator Scandola leads ERC leg two road order appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.