New FIA ERC Junior recruit Oscar Solberg described his international comeback on Rally Liepāja as a “really good return”.

Solberg, from Norway, was set for a season competing in an ageing Volvo in his national championship before his cousin, Oliver, came to the rescue.



The rising star of the World Rally Championship transferred his 2020 ERC1 Junior prize which will enable Oscar to complete the ERC Junior season in a Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally3 run by M-Sport Poland.



“It was a good weekend and good to experience this fast car,” Solberg said after finishing second to Ken Torn in the category. “I’m happy. I have six stages with good times but I’ve not been driving for a long time and I can’t do more without more practice so this was a really good return. For sure I can build on this.”



Rally Liepāja was Oscar Solberg’s first international appearance since Rally Sweden in February 2020.

