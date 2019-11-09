I couldn’t see, says ERC title leader Ingram following SS1 drama

Chris Ingram relied solely on co-driver Ross Whittock’s pacenotes to complete the opening stage of Rally Hungary last night after the lights on his Toksport WRT ŠKODA Fabia R5 failed prior to starting the Rabócsiring superspecial.

While sections of the stage were well lit, Ingram admitted there were parts of the course where he simply could not see where he was going.



“The lights didn’t come on but it was okay, we didn’t lose too much time,” said the FIA European Rally Championship leader, who was sixth quickest, 1.5s adrift of top spot. “At the far end I couldn’t see anything, I was just listening to Ross hoping we were going the right way.”



Some 8000 fans flocked to the rallycross venue to follow the action unfold. “There were so many people in there, it was a great start to the rally,” Ingram added.

