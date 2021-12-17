WRC Promoter has named the experienced Iain Campbell as FIA European Rally Championship manager. He will take up the position in January 2022 to work with events, teams, competitors and partners.

The Scot possesses two decades of rally administration. He most recently managed the British championship and is a former Rally GB clerk of the course. He has also chaired the stewards at WRC rounds.



“We’re not planning huge changes for 2022 but I’ll be keeping a keen eye on ideas for the future as the season progresses,” Campbell said. “It’s great to take up this role at the start of WRC Promoter’s ERC tenure and I can’t wait to get started.”



The eight-event 2022 ERC season is set to get underway on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras in northern Portugal from March 12-13.

