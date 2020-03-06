Dmitry Feofanov is calling on expert advice from 2018 Azores Rallye winner Alexey Lukyanuk ahead of his debut on the spectacular island event.

Feofanov has included the Ponta Delgada-based round on his 2020 FIA European Rally Championship schedule and called on his fellow Russian for some driving tips.



“I have asked Alexey Lukyanuk to help me this year and I am happy that he agreed,” said Feofanov. “He shares some tips about particular rallies as well and helps me to improve my driving skills. It looks like I will get a priceless experience.”

The post If in doubt, call on former ERC Azores winner Lukyanuk! appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.