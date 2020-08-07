If in doubt, get the computer out: returning ERC1 Junior champion Gryazin reveals new co-driver

-

Nikolay Gryazin turned to the Richard Burns Rally computer game to adapt to life with a new co-driver.

Having partnered with Yaroslav Fedorov since 2015, Gryazin will contest next week’s Rally Liepāja with replacement co-driver Konstantin Aleksandrov after Fedorov encountered issues obtaining a travel visa.



Gryazin and Aleksandrov competed together for the first time on the Samsonas Rally Rokiškis in Lithuania on 1 August having practiced pacenote preparation usnig theRichard Burns Rallygame.



“Before the race in Lithuania we were playingRichard Burns Rally,” explained the 2018 FIA ERC1 Junior champion and two-time Rally Liepāja winner. “I was reading the pacenotes to him, he wrote and after we did some championships, some stages. He was reading the notes to me and after that I was used to hearing him so it’s not a surprise to hear another voice.”



Having graduated to FIA World Rally Championship 2 with Hyundai’s full support for 2020, Russian Gryazin is using Rally Liepāja primarily to get ready for the planned world championship’s restart on Rally Estonia next month, which he’ll contest in a Hyundai i20 R5.



There will be more from Gryazin in the build-up to Rally Liepāja at FIAERC.com. Meanwhile, members of the media can access a full Q&A with the 22-year-old at this link:https://www.fiaerc.com/press-release/erc-qa-nikolay-gryazin/



Photo:Hyundai Motorsport

