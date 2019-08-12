This is the Batmobile-esque ŠKODA Fabia R5 Nikolay Gryazin will use when he takes up his second prize drive from Eurosport Events for winning the FIA ERC1 Junior crown in 2018.

The mainly black design is reminiscent of Bruce Wayne’s Batmobile from the Batman movies. It will appear on the stages of Barum Czech Rally Zlín from 16-18 August when Russian Gryazin and co-driver Yaroslav Fedorov will be among the contenders for victory.

The post I’m Batman! ERC Junior Gryazin reveals new look appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.