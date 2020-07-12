Importance of ASN support clear for ERC Junior Devine

-

Callum Devine will start his maiden FIA ERC1 Junior Championship title bid boosted by the knowledge handed down to him during a Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy Development Day earlier this month.

Devine (pictured) joined the 10 other drivers and the seven co-drivers from the Irish ASN initiative at the Mondello Park racing circuit south of the capital Dublin on 3 July.



Co-ordinator Sean McHugh explained: “We had planned to have four academy days this year. We already had the first day in January, which was a classroom and fitness day. Then when the lockdown cancelled the second, we turned to online and held the next one over several Zoom meetings. It’s [been] great to get all the Academy members, 11 drivers and seven co-drivers, physically back together. By following the government’s stay safe guidelines and with the re-opening of Mondello Park, it offered an opportunity for us to get #BackonTrack. Many thanks to Roddy Greene and to the staff here at Mondello for an excellent and professional job, accommodating us under the present circumstances.”



During the day-long gathering, as well as track time in a Philip Case Rallysport-prepared Hyundai i20 R5, the Academy members also got the chance to build on their simrallying experience thanks to Digital Motorsports, which is based at the Country Kildare track.



Also, providing expert support on the day were journalist Leo Nulty, who carried out PR and media training with the group; Alan Heary, a sports psychologist who focused on mental fitness; and vastly experienced co-driver Killian Duffy from onthepacenote, who worked on pacenote preparation.



William Creighton, who has recently signed up for ERC3 Junior action on Rally di Roma Capitale, is also a member of the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy and took part in the various training sessions at Mondello Park.



