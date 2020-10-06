Marczyk, the 2019 Polish champion, only began driving rally cars four years ago but excelled in the tricky weather conditions to finish second in FIA ERC1 Junior and fourth among the European championship-registered drivers on the Portuguese Tarmac event.



“We start on the dry conditions and here in the finish it’s really heavy rain, but in total I am very happy,” said the ORLEN Team driver at the completion of Sunday’s final stage. “We are here, we are on the finish, it’s the most important.



“It was a great adventure, I think it was the biggest step in my rally driving and I am happy because this rally has showed me it’s possible for me to be a much, much better driver than I am and I hope I will be in future.”



Marczyk drives a Michelin-equipped Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo in ERC. Szymon Gospdarczyk co-drives.