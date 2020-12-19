Drivers under the age of 28 on January 1, 2021, planning to contest the upcoming FIA European Rally Championship in a Rally2 car will be eligible for a package of incentives.
While these drivers will be in the correct age group to contest the new Rally3-based ERC Junior category, several have already built experience and enjoyed success in Rally2 cars and will look to continue to do so.
The package of incentives from ERC promoter Eurosport Events are therefore designed to lower their own financial outlay and increase exposure. Full details of the package will be announced in due course.
