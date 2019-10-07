Ingram begins new ERC funding bid

Chris Ingram will start with nothing in his bid to secure the funding to contest next month’s Rally Hungary, where he could secure the FIA European Rally Championship crown.

Ingram has battled financial uncertainty all season and relied on a crowdfunding campaign – instigated by his mother – to start last month’s Cyprus Rally, where second place put him 19 points ahead in the title fight.



“It’s a big push to try to get the funding for the last one,” said Ingram, part of the Toksport WRT line-up. “I’ve got a few leads and potential sponsors and hopefully this result will show I mean business and I can do it.”



Rally Hungary, a new addition to the ERC schedule, takes place from 8-10 November.

