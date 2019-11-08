Ingram chooses second, Lukyanuk first on the road for ERC Rally Hungary

Chris Ingram will follow his FIA European Rally Championship title rival Alexey Lukyanuk through the stages on leg one of Rally Hungary.

Ingram earned the right to pick his starting position first after setting the pace on the Qualifying Stage this morning.



He opted to run second with Lukyanuk making the bold decision to start at the front of the field after jokingly accusing Ingram of being a ‘chicken’ by not picking first.



“I think it’s going to be an incredibly difficult rally to open the road on a brand-new rally, I don’t need to take the risk,” said Ingram. “It will be okay to follow Alexey and check his times at the end of the stages.”



Filip Mareš selected position three, Norbert Herczig fourth and recently-crowned Hungarian champion Ferenc Vincze fifth with Sean Johnston choosing to start sixth on his debut in the ERC1 category.



Following the start selection ceremony, the top 15 drivers on the Qualifying Session took part in a photocall to promote the FIA Action for Road Safety campaign.



The opening stage of Rally Hungary is due to get underway at 18h58 local time.

