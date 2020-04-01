Chris Ingram will headline the new ERC Legends series, driving a famous MG Metro 6R4 in the FIA European Rally Championship’s spin-off category.

Ingram is the first ERC Legends driver announced in recognition of his ERC title triumph in 2019, while a number of other top talents will be unveiled soon.



“It’s an awesome idea and the car looks mega,” said Ingram, who will extend his title-winning partnership with co-driver Ross Whittock. “My father did a rally in the 1980s in a Nissan 240 RS with my mother co-driving, battling a Metro 6R4 eventually to finish second. These cars were unbelievably quick then and I’m sure they will still be just as quick now.”



Ingram, who is still working on an FIA World Rally Championship programme for 2020, has yet to test his MG Metro 6R4, but has first-hand experience of a Peugeot 205 T16, which rivalled the Metro for on-stage success in the 1980s.



“It’s obviously a different car but I’ve been lucky enough to drive Kevin Furber’s 205 T16 and that gave us an insight before we get to drive the Metro,” Ingram said. “I’m definitely going to go for it and won’t forget what day it is.”

The post Ingram gets MG Metro 6R4 for new ERC Legends series appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.